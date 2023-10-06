JMG received $10.4 million to expand program across all public colleges and universities in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - “This truly is an extraordinary night for JMG and for the kids that we work with,” President and CEO of JMG, Craig Larrabee said.

JMG received the largest private investment in the organization’s history Thursday.

”The Harold Alfond foundation is pleased to announce our support for the expansion of the college’s success program into every public university and community college in our state, an award of 10.4 million dollars,” Greg Powell, Chair of the Harold Alfond Foundation said.

Larrabee says the investment will be a game changer for thousands of students in Maine.

”We started this as a pilot at Thomas college and saw tremendous results in terms of getting students retained and also graduating with a degree,” Larrabee said.

Now, they are expanding their services to students to all public colleges and universities in the state.

”To say to all the JMG students in the state of Maine, when you graduate from high school, it doesn’t matter where you go, university, community college, Thomas college, there is going to be a JMG person there that is going to help you on your journey,” Larrabee said.

Larrabee says the organization started 30 years ago and serves more than 12,000 students annually.

”Sometimes, there are financial needs, sometimes there are social needs, there is academic needs that the students might need, and we try to create a plan for each one of those students to provide those resources to help them mitigate those barriers so that they can be successful,” he said.

Arsene Badose is a former JMG student. He says he was able to graduate from the University of Maine Farmington, thanks to the support from JMG.

”What they have done for me was really overwhelming, to really help me through the process,” Badose said.

”When you have a student like Arsene that is really committed and wants to make a difference and for some reason in his life, he is just not in the place where he is able to pay for that trip to the university of Maine at Farmington and help get his degree, we will find funding to make that happen to make sure that his dreams are being fulfilled,” Larrabee said.

That’s what the investment will continue to do.

”We have served over 100,000 kids in the state of Maine since 1993, that’s 100,000 people from the ages of 18 to 54 years of age, we want them to continue to be successful, the kids that are in our program now or in the future, we need them to be successful because we have such a workforce shortage in the state of Maine,” Larrabee said.

For Badose, he says he will always be grateful for the support.

“JMG is my family forever, JMG is my big brother...,” Badose said.

