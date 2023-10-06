Hermon business collects donations for animal rescue

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A community kitchen in Hermon had a special guest to welcome locals walking in to purchase their favorite meals and sweets.

Devon’s Kitchen partnered with Coastal Dreams Rescue and Sanctuary to collect donations for rescue efforts and to say hi to an adoptable puppy named Max.

The effort gave the community a chance to drop off blankets, dog treats, and cleaning supplies.

The owners of both businesses actually found out they went to school together in Southern Maine, and they’re happy they’ve connected again for a great cause.

“Ellisha works very hard at what she does and she gets as much volunteer work as she can, but she does a lot on her own. So, anything I can do to help her, you know, I feel like there’s a reason why people meet,” said Devon Curtis, Devon’s Kitchen owner.

“The community showed up and donated food and blankets and toys and all the things. The biggest need right now is financial, of course, but specifically, we’re looking to purchase retriever kennels so that we can create more space at rescue headquarters so we can house more dogs because the need is tremendous,” said Ellisha Krutuleski, Coastal Dreams Rescue & Sanctuary founder and president.

Devon’s Kitchen replaced their tip jar with a donation jar this week.

If you’re interested in giving to Coastal Dreams Rescue and Sanctuary, you can drop off a donation at Devon’s or contact them through their Facebook page.

