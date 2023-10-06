Empty Arms of Greater Bangor to host annual walk Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you hold a baby in your heart, but not in your arms - you are not alone.

That’s the message from the non-profit organization, Empty of Arms of Greater Bangor.

On Saturday morning, the group will join other families to help them memorialize their babies through their annual Remembrance Walk.

It’s a one mile scenic walk around Mount Hope Cemetery in Bangor.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. with the walk following at 10 a.m.

Organizers hope this will give families an outlet to share their stories.

“We just want to make sure we are available to those in our community who are walking the path of loss. and just have a presence so that people know we are here for them.” said Taylor Black of Empty Arms of Greater Bangor.

They’re expecting more than 500 people will be in attendance.

The goal is to raise at least $30,000 dollars for Empty Arms of Greater Bangor.

If you cannot make it to the walk Saturday, the group does host in-person and virtual support groups.

You can learn more here.

