Death investigation closes street in downtown area of Lisbon

LISBON, Maine (WMTW) - Authorities are investigating a death in Lisbon.

Maine State Police are aiding the Lisbon Police Department in investigating a death in the downtown area.

Authorities have Main Street temporarily shut down for this investigation.

Further details have not been released, but authorities do say there is no threat to the public.

An autopsy is expected to take place on Saturday. Additional information will be released following that autopsy.

