Camden Snow Bowl offering chairlift rides for fall views

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Camden Snow Bowl is traditionally known for its ski slopes and toboggan chute.

But when the leaves start to change in October, the chairlift gets moving on Sundays for a different kind of adventure.

This is a great opportunity for people who don’t ski to get to the top of the mountain and see the views.

The Ragged Mountain Ski Patrol will also be bringing out their pizza oven to help raise money for needed equipment.

The chairlift rides are every sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the end of the month.

It’s $10 per person, but kids under 6 are free.

For more infomation, head to their website.

