Bar Harbor man indicted for role in Southwest Harbor hit and run death

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A Bar Harbor man was indicted on multiple charges for his role in the hit and run death of a Tremont woman.

31-year-old John Holdsworth was indicted for the following charges: manslaughter, aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, 2 counts of driving to endanger, leaving the scene of an accident that caused serious injury or death, falsifying physical evidence and failure to report an accident.

The incident happened in June and Holdsworth was arrested in July.

According to Police, 35-year-old Amber Robbins was hit by Holdsworth on Main St and he didn’t stop.

Robbins was found the next day in a ditch by a passerby.

Holdsworth is currently out on bail.

