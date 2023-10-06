Bangor man launches one-of-a-kind t-shirt business

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Just a man and his Cricut.

No, not Pinocchio. We’re talking about a Bangor native and his second-hand find that launched a new business.

“At a yard sale I found a Cricut and a bunch of supplies. My wife was like, ‘You should get it and mess around with it,’” said Justin Bragg, creator, One Offs.

Needless to say, the hot pink crafting machine made its way home with Justin Bragg.

Between work and dad duties, he needed a creative outlet.

That’s when he decided to start designing and selling t-shirts - with a twist.

“There are a lot of companies out there that have limited drops or limited quantity shirts, but I haven’t really seen one that just had one shirt available. So, then I did one. People liked it. And then I said, ‘I’m going to do this every single day,’” he said.

That’s the premise of Bragg’s business, One Offs. He makes one design each day and sells just one of that t-shirt.

The first to claim it on Facebook gets the shirt in the size of their choosing for pickup at the Queen City Cinema Club.

“That was kind of the concept to just see if I could put something out but at least it would resonate with one person a day, even if it was for myself,” Bragg said. “My stance on it was maybe not 100 people will think this is funny, or think that this is a great shirt, but one will! And they’ll be the one who will order the shirt, hopefully.”

So far, his designs have featured a mix of humor and a sense of nostalgia for the good ‘ole days in Maine.

“We did the Dick Stacey’s Country Jamboree, which was an old show that was on years and years and years ago,” he said. “I was actually able to contact a member of the Stacey family and they kind of gave me the blessing to do that one.”

Bragg is only a month into his quest of 365 different shirt designs and the Facebook captions that go with them.

But he’s already achieved a couple of his goals.

“I think that making the shirt, making the caption, getting practice on this yard sale shirt machine, all of that has equaled out to being some sort of a little bit of a therapy, to get some humor out, or just put a smile on somebody’s face. It’s almost like the shirts become conversation pieces that you can wear. So, I think that’s kind of the beauty of it,” Bragg said.

To check out today’s design, visit the One Offs Facebook page.

