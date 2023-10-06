Bangor Historical Society brings back 2 ghost tours

Ghost tours in Bangor
Ghost tours in Bangor
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Oct. 6, 2023
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - What’s your favorite thing about the spooky season?

Is it the scary movies or selecting your halloween outfit?

Or maybe it’s the fun activities the community hosts each year.

If you’re a fan of ghost tours and are looking to get a few in this October, you’re in luck.

The Bangor Historical Society is bringing two highly anticipated tours back this season.

They’ll be hosting the Ghostly Bangor Tours to discuss a few tales of past residents who may still linger in the Queen City.

They’ll also host the Darker Mount Hope Cemetery Tour to give residents even spookier stories with a little sprinkle of history on top.

The curator for the society says his favorite part is the combination of unsettling and sometimes hard to explain ghost stories and lessons about Bangor itself.

”I mean, I’ve grew up in the area, so I’ve heard a lot of these stories throughout the years. But it’s the more and more research that we’re actually able to do on the actual history for those origin stories where you’re still teaching history, but it does have a more creative and kind of spooky because everybody retains history in different ways, and some people love the ghost tours, but it’s still teaching them the history of the region,” said Matt Bishop, curator and operations manager.

They’ll be hosting tours throughout the month of October.

For more information, or to buy tickets, click here.

