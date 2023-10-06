Augusta fire department give tips on how to prepare for Phillippe

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta fire department is asking everyone to be prepared the heavy rain and gusty winds Phillipe will bring.

That includes fueling up your tank and having enough food and water to last for a few days.

John Robertson, battalion chief of Augusta fire says people should expect power outages and prepare accordingly.

“Make sure you have flashlights, make sure you have fresh batteries for your flashlights, charge your cellular phone, computer batteries, before the power goes out. make sure you have water, don’t forget about relatives, family friends that may not be able to prepare themselves for this,” Robertson said.

He says the fire department are in constant communication with other local agencies to respond to calls.

