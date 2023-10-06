The American Women Of Service International Care Day

American Women Of Service International Care Day
American Women Of Service International Care Day(WABI)
By Marleigha Clipston
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Americana Women of Service went out into there communities today to celebrate their international care day.

Two local women decided they would spend today cooking at the Ronald McDonald house in Bangor.

On the menu...ziti, garlic bread, and sugar cookies.

The pageant emphasizes volunteering, and it is factored into a majority of there score when it comes to competitions.

Todays event is not just about giving back for these women its a part of a bigger goal.

According to Mrs. North East 2024 Mikele Block “international care day is a day that women and girls across the country come together. We all wear blue as a visual representation of our anti bullying programs, but also we come together to enter our communities and run programs, do education out reach, to create awareness on what we’re doing with the platform”.

The American Women of service contribute tens of thousands of service hours a year to support there communities.

