Rabid raccoon captured in Orono

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Orono are advised to keep a sharp eye out for animals that are not acting normally.

A raccoon was captured this week and tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon was found in a neighborhood, so there is the chance other animals could have been exposed.

Residents are advised to avoid contact with animals you do not know.

You should also make sure your pets are vaccinated.

If you see an animal that could potentially be infected, you’re asked to call an Animal Damage Agent at 631-7227.

