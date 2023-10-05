‘Pound the Pavement to End Cancer’ set for Oct. 8 in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This weekend you can “pound the pavement” to help those affected by cancer.

The 11th annual Pound the Pavement Color Fun Run is taking place on Sunday, October at Sea Dog Brewing Company.

It is a 5K, walk or run.

At each, kilometer mark, participants will be doused from head to toe in a different colored powder.

This event raises awareness for pancreatic cancer and all cancers.

All proceeds from the event will head to the Purple Iris Foundation’s Patient Assistance and Hannaford gift card program.

“It’s going to be an expensive year for people and last year was our biggest year yet of giving in just a three-month period,” said Christina Parrish, founder of the Purple Iris Foundation. “We quadrupled what we gave at the beginning of the year so it’s very imperative that we raise these funds to help with electric bills or any type of household bill whether it’s a car payment or insurance or rent, we’re able to do that for people.”

