Popular Bangor shop passes down to next generation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One Bangor staple will soon be under new ownership.

But don’t worry, it’s staying in the family.

For decades, Patrick’s Fine Gifts in the Broadway Shopping Center has been a popular spot for cards, gifts, and more.

Owners Rick and Patricia Smith opened the first Patrick’s Hallmark Shop during the 1998 Bangor Mall expansion.

In 2000, they bought the former Libby’s Hallmark on Broadway.

Now, the Smiths are ready for a new chapter in their lives, and their son and daughter-in-law assume ownership on Friday.

Janelle Smith has been working at Patrick’s for years, and both generations say keeping the store in the family is a no-brainer.

“My daughter-in-law Janelle has worked with me for over 10 years in this store, and I actually dreamed that someday, because she’s so capable, she does what she does so well that she might want to take over. And, we never pushed the issue, but a couple of months ago, she said, you know, I think I’m ready,” said Patricia Hannon-Smith, owner.

“It means a lot. I just had a conversation with a customer probably five minutes ago, and she remembers this store back when the Libby’s owned it and it was Libby’s Hallmark. This store has been here for a very long time, and I’m just thrilled to help keep it going and to help keep it in the community. You know, they’ve wanted to retire for a little while, and we’d hate to see it close. So, we’re just really, really thrilled that we’re going to actually be able to continue the legacy of the store,” said Janelle Smith, new owner.

The store will officially change hands on Friday, Oct. 6.

Janelle Smith assures regulars everything will remain the same under new ownership, and she looks forward to seeing familiar and new faces in the store.

