Penobscot Theatre Company holding Costume Ball Gala

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Theatre Company is celebrating 50 years and looking forward to the next 50 with a celebratory Costume Ball Gala!

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Bangor Arts Exchange, located at 193 Exchange St.

The Halloween bash will be complete with macabre carnival games, dancing to the spooky beats of DJ Ice Gho$t, tasty treats and potent concoctions.

You can also bid on silent auction items, take part in a live auction to raise money for PTC and the Dramatic Academy, and get a peek into PTC’s photo archives.

Wear your best semi-formal attire or be daring and sport a fantastical costume.

Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased online at www.penobscottheatre.org or by visiting/ calling the Box Office.

