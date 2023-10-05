Penobscot Theatre Company holding Costume Ball Gala

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Theatre Company is celebrating 50 years and looking forward to the next 50 with a celebratory Costume Ball Gala!

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Bangor Arts Exchange, located at 193 Exchange St.

The Halloween bash will be complete with macabre carnival games, dancing to the spooky beats of DJ Ice Gho$t, tasty treats and potent concoctions.

You can also bid on silent auction items, take part in a live auction to raise money for PTC and the Dramatic Academy, and get a peek into PTC’s photo archives.

Wear your best semi-formal attire or be daring and sport a fantastical costume.

Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased online at www.penobscottheatre.org or by visiting/ calling the Box Office.

