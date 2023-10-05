Officials investigating fire that destroyed Kenduskeag garage

KENDUSKEAG, Maine (WABI) - Fire officials are investigating a fire that destroyed a garage in Kenduskeag Wednesday night.

Crews from Kenduskeag and Corinth Fire were called to Oak Hill Road just before 11 p.m.

Nobody was in the building at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Kenduskeag Fire Department is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

