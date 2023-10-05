Nokomis golf poised to contend at Friday’s Class B State Championship

PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - The Nokomis golf team has taken Class B of the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference by storm this fall to the tune of an 11-0 record and KVAC Shootout win in Rockland.

“We’ve practiced really, really hard together. We’ve bounced ideas off each other, and I think that’s led to our success so far. It’s a shorter season, so you do a lot in a short amount of time. You spend a lot of time together. You really, really get close with the guys,” said Alex Grant, senior No. 1 golfer.

“We have a lot of depth on our team. A lot of teams only have one or two good players. The good thing about our team is that we have No. 3 and No. 4 usually shooting low-mid 40s. They can shoot good some days. Alex and I usually shoot pretty good consistently, so that’s why we’re able to produce a bunch of low scores,” said SJ Welch, sophomore No. 2 golfer.

The Warriors have built this team leading up to the fall.

“We’ve played together a lot this summer. Being together and working on our game pretty much almost every day during the summer has really helped us,” said Grant.

“I have a net up in my attic. I’ve just been working on ball striking up there. I love golf so much. I’m always trying to get better. I have a bunch of things I can do in the winter in the offseason that can help me. For example, I have putting plates to work on my line and get dialed in for the season,” said Welch.

The players hope to bring home a state championship from Natanis.

“It’s a tough course. We played Arrowhead for qualifiers. I think Tomahawk is at least three or four shots harder. The greens are fast. It’s a hard course. It’s surrounded by woods. Keeping the ball in play and just trying to get the ball rolling well with the putter will lead to good success for us,” said Grant.

“I think we’re going to have a pretty good shot because we’re definitely one of the stronger teams in the field. I think Freeport and Gardiner are really our only competition. It’d be really amazing for us to get the team win. Maybe even one of us could get the individual win. That’d be perfect,” said Welch.

Time will tell if the 2023 fall state championships start with a Warriors title.

