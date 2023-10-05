New report estimates Maine will need 84,000 new homes by 2030 to solve housing shortage

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A new report from MaineHousing, the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future, and the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development estimates that Maine will need roughly 84,000 new homes by 2030 to solve the state’s housing shortage.

The estimate accounts for an existing shortage and an increasing population. The state’s population increased by nearly 1% between 2021 to 2022, roughly double the population increase nationally, which was 0.4% during the same period. The increase, driven by the pandemic and immigration, taxed an already limited market.

During an affordable housing conference in Portland on Wednesday, developers indicated that it’s gotten more difficult and expensive to create new housing since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Deals that used to take us 12 months for construction, take 24 right now,” Mark Wiesendanger, the director of development at MaineHousing, said.

They say they’re up against a number of challenges ranging from supply chain disruptions and inflation to workforce shortages and increasing labor costs.

“We have to find ways as a state to attract people into construction in order to get our timelines more compressed,” The Szanton Company President Nathan Szanton said.

As outside factors make the development process more complicated, builders are looking to simplify the process wherever possible.

“We’ve worked on our site selection a lot,” Kevin Bunker, the founder and principal of Developers Collaborative, said. “We try to pick projects that maybe have less complicating factors. Try, maybe they’re a little more plain vanilla. Maybe it’s another three- or four-story senior housing, single building that’s mostly a rectangle.”

In many cases, that means working with the same team of contractors to create consistency, and in some cases, it means sticking to a prototype.

“Our goal is to just to do the same thing every time,” Penquis Housing Development Director Jason Bird said. “We’ll change the facade, we’ll change colors and those kinds of things, but yeah, we’ll take the guesswork out of it.”

As developers consider new strategies, housing advocates are now looking to policymakers to invest in new housing in order to meet this new goal of creating 84,000 homes.

