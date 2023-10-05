Monopoly: Portland, Maine Edition to be revealed Thursday

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - It’s been nine months since Portland, Maine was selected to have its own Monopoly board. Thursday night we will find out what made the cut.

Monopoly: Portland, Maine Edition will keep the original four corners, gameplay and pieces the same but will feature customized spaces to represent iconic landmarks around the city.

Monopoly fans were able to put in their suggestions until the end of February of 2023 for what they wanted to see on the board.

Aside from the location spaces, there will also be customized “Community Chest” and “Chance” cards.

“This edition will be everything you love about the traditional board game, adapted in a way that Portlanders will enjoy for generations to come,” Brooke Gorman, representative from Top Trumps, said.

In February, Gorman said everything was up for consideration when it came to the board game, including Portland Headlight, the Portland Sea Dogs, the Portland Museum of Art, and the Portland Observatory.

Portland’s mayor Kate Snyder said she was excited for the game: “Mr. Monopoly, you are a special presence for many of us.”

