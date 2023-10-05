Maine Supreme Judicial Court hears Borg appeal in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Supreme Judicial Court was in session at Skowhegan Area High School on Thursday.

One of the cases the justices heard was the appeal of a Corinna man convicted in connection with his 11-month-old daughter’s near fatal fentanyl overdose.

Zachary Borg was found guilty by a judge last year of domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence reckless conduct, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Borg argued that the State failed to prove Borg engaged in the “use” of “force” against the victim, that he did not use any force against the victim, and the conduct the court found that Borg committed was not legally sufficient to cause the required resulting harm.

He was sentenced to two years behind bars.

The high court will issue a ruling at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.