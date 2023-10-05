Maine Supreme Judicial Court hears Borg appeal in Skowhegan

Zachary Borg
Zachary Borg(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Supreme Judicial Court was in session at Skowhegan Area High School on Thursday.

One of the cases the justices heard was the appeal of a Corinna man convicted in connection with his 11-month-old daughter’s near fatal fentanyl overdose.

Zachary Borg was found guilty by a judge last year of domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence reckless conduct, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Borg argued that the State failed to prove Borg engaged in the “use” of “force” against the victim, that he did not use any force against the victim, and the conduct the court found that Borg committed was not legally sufficient to cause the required resulting harm.

He was sentenced to two years behind bars.

The high court will issue a ruling at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Maine Congressional Leaders React to Govt. Shutdown Temporarily Averted
Rep. Chellie Pingree, (D) Maine, speaking to Maine's Total Coverage, September 29, 2023....
Maine Congresswoman Chellie Pingree expects federal government shutdown this weekend
Natasha Venable
Monmouth woman sentenced to 40 years for sex crimes against children
‘Right to Repair’: Mechanics push for diagnostic data, manufacturers call it a ‘privacy threat’