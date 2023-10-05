Maine highway safety official discusses ‘Pedestrian Safety Month’

Push button for walk sign
Push button for walk sign(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration marks October as National Pedestrian Safety Month.

“Pedestrian safety is particularly important because pedestrians are one of our most vulnerable road users,” said Lauren Stewart, highway safety director for Maine. “It’s important to understand how we define pedestrians.”

In the last two years, Maine has seen a 41% increase in pedestrian fatalities which is concerning to officials like Stewart.

She said this is clearly a significant number of Mainers dying after being struck by a motor vehicle.

“When you and I think of pedestrians, we think of somebody walking down the side of the road going out for a jog or out on a walk with their dog and while that is sometimes the case, pedestrians are also defined as anyone who is struck outside of their vehicle or in the middle of a roadway,” said Stewart.

When drivers enter their vehicle, the first thought should be how to get to their destination safely.

“We need to put away the distractions, we need to make sure that we’re not impaired on alcohol, drugs, even prescription medications,” said Stewart. “Take the time to look at that prescription bottle and find out whether that medication that you’ve been prescribed could in fact make you impaired in some way to slower reaction times.”

Pedestrians should remember to wear bright colored clothing, walk facing traffic and even wave your hand to make sure you’re seen on the roadways.

Always assume that the driver cannot see you.

“At some point in our lives, every one of us is a pedestrian and we want the same courtesy extended to us that we should extend to others,” said Stewart.

If you want more information on pedestrian safety in Maine, you can go to their website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Bluejacket Shipcrafters
Bluejacket Shipcrafters offering inside look at crafting process
Island Readers & Writers, a nonprofit based out of Southwest Harbor, is hosting the ‘Dear...
Maine educators and authors gather in Orono for ‘Dear Teacher’ Conference
Pound the Pavement 5k Color Fun Run/Walk returns to Bangor
‘Pound the Pavement to End Cancer’ set for Oct. 8 in Bangor
Costume Ball Gala
Penobscot Theatre Company holding Costume Ball Gala
Canned food
My Maine Gardens: 6 reasons to preserve and can food