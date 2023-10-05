Maine highway safety official discusses ‘Pedestrian Safety Month’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration marks October as National Pedestrian Safety Month.

“Pedestrian safety is particularly important because pedestrians are one of our most vulnerable road users,” said Lauren Stewart, highway safety director for Maine. “It’s important to understand how we define pedestrians.”

In the last two years, Maine has seen a 41% increase in pedestrian fatalities which is concerning to officials like Stewart.

She said this is clearly a significant number of Mainers dying after being struck by a motor vehicle.

“When you and I think of pedestrians, we think of somebody walking down the side of the road going out for a jog or out on a walk with their dog and while that is sometimes the case, pedestrians are also defined as anyone who is struck outside of their vehicle or in the middle of a roadway,” said Stewart.

When drivers enter their vehicle, the first thought should be how to get to their destination safely.

“We need to put away the distractions, we need to make sure that we’re not impaired on alcohol, drugs, even prescription medications,” said Stewart. “Take the time to look at that prescription bottle and find out whether that medication that you’ve been prescribed could in fact make you impaired in some way to slower reaction times.”

Pedestrians should remember to wear bright colored clothing, walk facing traffic and even wave your hand to make sure you’re seen on the roadways.

Always assume that the driver cannot see you.

“At some point in our lives, every one of us is a pedestrian and we want the same courtesy extended to us that we should extend to others,” said Stewart.

If you want more information on pedestrian safety in Maine, you can go to their website.

