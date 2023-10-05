Maine educators and authors gather in Orono for ‘Dear Teacher’ Conference

Island Readers & Writers, a nonprofit based out of Southwest Harbor, is hosting the ‘Dear...
Island Readers & Writers, a nonprofit based out of Southwest Harbor, is hosting the ‘Dear Teacher’ conference at the Collins Center for the Arts.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A celebration of literacy and rural education is taking place in Orono Thursday and Friday.

Island Readers & Writers, a nonprofit based out of Southwest Harbor, is hosting the ‘Dear Teacher’ conference at the Collins Center for the Arts.

More than 100 educators from across Maine, Vermont, and New Brunswick are in attendance.

This conference is designed for teachers in rural schools.

The goal is to help them inspire their students to want to read and learn.

To add to that, they’ve brought in a number of children’s authors and illustrators to lead a number of workshops.

You can learn more about Island Readers & Writers by heading to their website.

