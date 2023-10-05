Hunt.Fish.Feed. serves special lunch at Bread of Life soup kitchen

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Hunting is a cultural staple here in Maine, and in Augusta Thursday, one soup kitchen is including that culture in the meal while fighting against hunger.

Bread of Life held a Hunt. Fish. Feed. community meal event, hosted by Outdoor Channel and Spectrum.

“Hunt. Fish. Feed. is a program that we created about a decade ago to connect the homeless and the hungry with an underutilized food source, which is game fish and meat,” explains Outdoor Channel V.P. of Marketing & Distribution Tim Boell.

The outreach program travels all around the country hosting lunches like this.

On the menu was venison sloppy joes, rosemary and bacon potato salad, fruit, and ice cream bars for dessert.

Hunt. Fish. Feed.’s goal to use underutilized food like game meat pairs well with a state program called Hunters for the Hungry, which allows hunters to donate their game meat to those in need.

“If we want to build out our infrastructure so that Maine can be more resilient for providing protein to ourselves, we really need to bring federal investments that are going to big national corporations back to regional, small farms and processing facilities,” said Rep. Sally Cluchey of District 52.

Not only does the event allow folks to try a meat they may not have before, but it introduces the benefits of game meat as well.

“It’s about 60% less fat and less cholesterol and has twice the amount of protein than does domestic beef,” said John McGannon, Hunt. Fish. Feed. dead chef.

“There are far more people that are hungry out there that are in need of a high-quality protein that hunters and fishermen provide through their harvesting of game and just trying to bring some attention to what the Bread of Life folks are doing,” said Boell of the event’s goals.

“We started with a soup kitchen almost 40 years ago and then we have two homeless shelters across town. One is a veteran’s shelter and one’s a family shelter that holds about 54 people and then we have 83 housing units across the city of Augusta,” described Victoria Abbott, executive director of Bread of Life. “The mission of this organization is to feed, shelter and empower people to change their lives and we’re here to do it every day.”

Brian has been coming to Bread of Life for the past five years. Not only did he enjoy the lunch on Thursday, but he is also appreciative of the volunteers’ hospitality.

“Like these people here that volunteer their time to help people that they don’t even know, that’s a big thing,” he said.

