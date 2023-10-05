Hirundo Wildlife Refuge plans leaf pepping paddle for Friday

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County is approaching peak foliage conditions.

If you’re looking for a way to enjoy the view, how about hitting the water?

Hirundo Wildlife Refuge in Old Town is home to some spectacular views of Maine’s fall foliage.

Every year, they invite others to join them for a leaf peeping paddle on Pushaw Stream.

“When you come to Hirundo in the fall, and you come out on Pushaw Stream and it’s like the world is on fire. The trees are just sparkling in red and yellow, and there’s some green and yellow green. It’s just absolutely stunning,” said Gudrun Keszöcze, refuge manager & naturalist, Hirundo Wildlife Refuge.

With rain in the forecast this weekend, they’ve planned an impromptu paddle for Friday.

“It’s just relaxing. I mean once you leave and you go paddle underneath Route 43, you get away. It’s quiet out there. The occasional airplane comes by, yes, but other than that it’s totally quiet and it’s so relaxing,” Keszöcze said. “You feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere and you’re not that far away from civilization. So yeah, it’s very relaxing and you get to see animals.”

The leaf peeping guided paddle utilizes a 28-foot canoe that seats about 10 people.

If it sounds appealing to you but you’re worried about your experience level, Hirundo has you covered.

“Come do it. Because you don’t need experience. You have eight other people in the boat who know how to paddle! You learn really fast what works and what doesn’t,” Keszöcze said. “Most people don’t know each other when they come there but you leave as a cohesive group. You share that common experience, that shared experience together and that gives you commonality.”

If you miss the leaf peeping paddle but still want to see the sights for yourself, kayak and canoe rentals are available.

While they’re regularly $10 an hour, Hirundo has two more weeks of free Saturday boat rentals left for the season.

“We believe that everybody should go out in nature and should have a relationship because it is the only place we really have. We can’t move and so we need to take care of our environment. We are on this little blue ball all together. And so, we’re sharing it and so we need to take care of it. And we’re hoping that when people go out they can establish a relationship with nature. And become friendly and take care of it,” Keszöcze said.

There are two leaf peeping paddles scheduled for Friday: one at 11:00 a.m. and the other at 4:00 p.m.

Both adults and children are welcome.

You do need to sign up ahead of time, which you can do here: https://www.hirundomaine.org/upcoming-events-and-programs

