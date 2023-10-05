Fog and clouds today, heavy rain and wind this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is now stationed east of the area today, making room for a trough digging into the Great Lakes region. With winds turning on shore, a marine layer has spread far inland helping to keep the region inundated with a mix of dense fog, and low laying stratus clouds. The marine layer will retreat back towards the waters by the afternoon. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy day. Highs will reach the lower 70′s inland to low to mid 60′s along the coast. As we get into tonight the marine layer will push back inland blanketing the state underneath more areas of fog and low stratus clouds.

With a trough digging into the Great Lakes, a surface low pressure system will pass to our northwest, pushing into Hudson Bay. However, the cold front associated with that low will begin to swing towards the Pine Tree State Friday. We may end up staying on the drier side for Friday, however, skies will be overcast and winds will be increasing out of the south/southeast with gusts between 20-25 mph possible. Highs will reach the upper 60′s and lower 70′s across the state.

This front will start to interact with what’s left of, now, Tropical Storm Philippe. As Philippe interacts with the front, it will transition into an extra-tropical cyclone. At this point in time, the National Hurricane Center has placed the cone of uncertainty across much of Maine, but the exact track is still yet to be determined. The exact track will depend on how quickly the upper level-trough and surface front, to our west, merge with Philippe. If it merges earlier we’ll see Philippe track more in towards the coastline. If the merger happens a little later we cloud see Philippe’s center track into New Brunswick or even into western Nova Scotia. While confidence is increasing that we will be impacted by some heavy rain, the confidence in potential for strong winds is still low. If the track brings the center into the Maine coastline we’ll see stronger wind gusts, if it tracks into New Brunswick or western Nova Scotia weaker wind gusts can be expected. Rainfall amounts will range from 1-3″ with pockets of 3+” possible. The highest totals could be seen across Washington and Hancock county. While still uncertain, expect E/SE gusts up to 40-50 mph along the coast, 30-40 mph from Waterville into Bangor and up towards eastern Aroostook county, and 20-30 mph gusts into western and northwestern Maine. Showers will start to fill in from south to north Saturday afternoon, increasing in coverage and intensity through the day into Saturday night. The heaviest rain and strongest winds move in Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. Then heavy rain will taper to showers late Sunday morning.

TODAY: Dense fog this morning, mostly cloudy with some peaks of sun, highs reach the 60′s along the coast with low to mid 70′s inland. Winds S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Fog, possibly dense, and mostly cloudy. Lows drop into the low to mid 50′s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast. Highs reach the upper 60′s to lower 70′s inland to lower 60′s along the coast. S/SE winds gusting between 20-25 mph.

SATURDAY: PM heavy rain, highs reach the upper 60′s. Gusty E/SE winds.

SUNDAY: AM rain tapering to showers. Highs reach the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Breezy westerly wind.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.