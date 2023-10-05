Dense Fog Overnight. Philippe Impacts By The Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds & fog have been slow to clear with still some locations along I-95 and towards the coast dealing with patchy fog and low clouds. Again, tonight there will be more areas of dense fog. As a result, a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for parts of the region as visibility tonight and into Friday morning will be reduced to a quarter mile or less at times. Lows will be mostly in the 50s with SSE winds at 5-15 mph.

The high pressure that brought us nice weather all week is now moving to our east and we have an approaching low with a cold front to our west and Tropical Storm Philippe moving northwards in our direction.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Saturday Night into early Sunday morning.

Heavy rainfall & gusty winds expected from Philippe Saturday night into Sunday. (wabi)

The latest track of Philippe does put Maine for now the second time in a few months within the cone of uncertainty. I do expect impacts from Philippe which will include gusty winds, heavy rainfall & maritime impacts, but they will not be as extreme as what we had for Lee.

Showers will begin Saturday afternoon and will increase in areal coverage and intensity into the evening. As it stands right now, the heaviest rainfall is expected Saturday night into early Sunday with the rain becoming showers and tapering off Sunday morning. Rainfall totals will average around 1-3″. There will be some locations where 3-4″ of rain will be possible. Some flooding is likely, but our dry stretch of weather will help reduce that risk.

As for winds, they will be highly dependent on the track of Philippe. If Philippe tracks farther east, wind impacts will be lower. For now, winds will begin to increase Saturday afternoon with peak gusts up to 30 mph. These will be at their strongest Saturday night into the first half of Sunday. ESE gusts for inland communities will range from 20-40 mph. Along the coast & Downeast is where I expect the strongest gusts ranging from 40-50 mph. Scattered power outages are possible.

I do expect some maritime impacts including wave heights up to 15′ along with some spashover along the coast.

Temperatures through the weekend will be dropping. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low to mid 60s. Sunday will have highs in the 50s and low 60s.

A cool but drier start next week with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

TONIGHT: Areas of dense fog with lows in the 50s. SSE wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with highs mostly in the 60s. Breezy ESE wind gusting up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain later in the day. Heaviest rain expected overnight. Highs in the 60s. Winds will increase overnight.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s and low 60s. Breezy westerly wind.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.