Brewer JV girls soccer team gives back

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer JV girls soccer team found a way to bond and give back to their community at the same time.

Wednesday October 4 the whole team showed up at the Bangor Humane Society with loads to give.

Each girl brought essential supplies that they have been collecting for week to the shelter.

During the drop off they were able to meet all the animals that they are helping.

JV does not have championship games, so they spend this time focusing on practicing but they felt they had to do more.

“We talked a lot about player development, skill development, which is primarily what the JV season is for. I believe that player development should take place both on and off the field. This is a good way to continue to build those skills and give back to their communities” Coach Chelsie Smith said.

Girls on the team hope that they can inspire other teams and schools to also give back.

“Other schools can start to do the same thing if they see brewer can, then they can think about how can we also give back to our community?” Emma Jameson told TV5.

The Witches plan to continue to do a community event every year, with the ambition to top what they did the year before.

