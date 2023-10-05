Bluejacket Shipcrafters offering inside look at crafting process

SEARPSORT, Maine (WABI) - As part of Maine Craft Weekend one local business is giving an inside look at how they make ship model kits.

The Bluejacket Shipcrafters in Searsport will welcome the public on Saturday for an inside look at how they make their model ship kits.

They first started back in 1905 and they’re the oldest wood model kit company in operation.

They’ll be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and visitors will get to check out several different stages of making the kits free of charge.

“For each person, the experience is different. For me, I’m just very happy to show people and they’re amazed at how much goes into a ship model kit,” said owner Nic Damuck. “We have three different rooms. We have a room where we do casting, a room where we do all our woodwork and a room where we do the final assembly of the kits, do the plans, assemble the instruction manuals, and we’ll show people all around,”

You can find them at 160 East Main Street in Searsport.

