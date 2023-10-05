Bangor Public Library highlights Banned Books Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While some are hiding banned books away, libraries across the country are showcasing them for Banned Books Week.

The annual tradition highlights books that have been challenged in communities around the country.

The Bangor Public Library is also spreading the word for this year’s “Let Freedom Read” campaign.

With a display of challenged books, the library is inviting folks to learn about these books and even share how some have influenced their lives.

With the increase in challenged books, this week can give perspective to the idea of challenging titles.

“One thing that we all know is that Americans are really proud of their freedom. We don’t let the government tell us what we can and can’t look at, and when people want to ban books, they’re literally asking the government to tell us what we can and can’t look at. So, it’s a matter of pride for most Americans that they do not want book banning to occur. They don’t want to have government tell them, well, you can’t have access to that title. And so, it’s a time that Americans celebrate that free people read freely,” said Ben Treat, Bangor Public Library director.

For more information on Banned Books Week or for a list of current challenged books, you can go to ala.org, or stop by the Bangor Public Library.

