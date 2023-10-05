Authorities find 12 missing kids during 2-day lost children operation

Officials in Tennessee said 12 missing children were located during a two-day operation.
Officials in Tennessee said 12 missing children were located during a two-day operation.(MGN)
By Daniel Smithson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Officials in Tennessee announced Thursday that 12 missing children have been found during a two-day operation in Nashville.

The operation was dubbed Operation Music City Missing and was a partnership between the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

During the planning phase of the operation, authorities identified 111 juveniles who were reported missing or as runaways.

The two-day effort took place on Sept. 26 and 27. During that time, five teams of special agents, detectives, and human trafficking experts found the 12 missing children.

Efforts to locate the other missing children are ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Push button for walk sign
Maine highway safety official discusses ‘Pedestrian Safety Month’
FILE - In this July 1, 2019 file photo, Dr. George Tyndall listens during his arraignment at...
Ex-USC gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting students dies before going to trial
Bluejacket Shipcrafters
Bluejacket Shipcrafters offering inside look at crafting process
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Monday, Oct. 2 2023 shows Tropical Storm Philippe,...
Tropical Storm Philippe chugs toward Bermuda on a path to Atlantic Canada and New England