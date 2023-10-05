Author Irene M. Drago discusses ‘Lavinia Wren and the Sailmakers’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Irene M. Drago is the author of “Lavinia Wren and the Sailmakers.”

The book is a 2023 Next Generation Indie Book Awards Finalist, Regional Fiction. Her debut novel, “Daughters of Long Reach,” was a 2018 Next Generation Indie Book Awards Winner, First Novel and led to a sequel, “The Maine Point.”

Drago says if is she isn’t penning a story, you’re apt to find her giving a shipyard tour at Maine Maritime Museum or leading a creative writing workshop. In fair weather, she says there’s a good chance you’ll find her piloting her Maritime Skiff on Casco Bay.

For more information on Drago and her books, click here.

Lavinia Wren book cover summary:

“Lavinia Wren reflects the resolute heart of a seafaring family. Orphaned by the Civil War, Vinnie finds a home in Thomaston, Maine, and grows up with a view of the Georges River, bustling shipyards, and the forbidding wall of a prison. In 1865, on the verge of turning thirteen, she meets the son of a shipbuilder, two young sailors, and the raven-haired daughter of a ship carver. For the next sixty years, their lives remain entwined through joy and sorrow as schooners replace square rigs, German U-boats appear off the coast, horse-drawn carriages give way to automobiles, and airplanes take flight. Lavinia and the sailmakers pull the thread of love, not war, through history, replenishing our souls.”

