Author Irene M. Drago discusses ‘Lavinia Wren and the Sailmakers’

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Irene M. Drago is the author of “Lavinia Wren and the Sailmakers.”

The book is a 2023 Next Generation Indie Book Awards Finalist, Regional Fiction. Her debut novel, “Daughters of Long Reach,” was a 2018 Next Generation Indie Book Awards Winner, First Novel and led to a sequel, “The Maine Point.”

Drago says if is she isn’t penning a story, you’re apt to find her giving a shipyard tour at Maine Maritime Museum or leading a creative writing workshop. In fair weather, she says there’s a good chance you’ll find her piloting her Maritime Skiff on Casco Bay.

For more information on Drago and her books, click here.

Lavinia Wren book cover summary:

“Lavinia Wren reflects the resolute heart of a seafaring family. Orphaned by the Civil War, Vinnie finds a home in Thomaston, Maine, and grows up with a view of the Georges River, bustling shipyards, and the forbidding wall of a prison. In 1865, on the verge of turning thirteen, she meets the son of a shipbuilder, two young sailors, and the raven-haired daughter of a ship carver. For the next sixty years, their lives remain entwined through joy and sorrow as schooners replace square rigs, German U-boats appear off the coast, horse-drawn carriages give way to automobiles, and airplanes take flight. Lavinia and the sailmakers pull the thread of love, not war, through history, replenishing our souls.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Hunt.Fish.Feed.
Hunt.Fish.Feed. serves special lunch at Bread of Life soup kitchen
"Lavinia Wren and the Sailmaker"
Author Irene M. Drago discusses ‘Lavinia Wren and the Sailmakers’
Artober
Art of all kinds hits Bangor for Artober
Searsport Fling into Fall
Searsport Fling into Fall returns Friday