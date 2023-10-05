Art of all kinds hits Bangor for Artober

By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fall is here!

The leaves are hitting the sidewalks of Bangor, and so is the art.

Artober is Bangor’s annual “Month of Arts” celebration highlighting the diverse and exciting creative culture of the Queen City.

Through the end of the month, it’s a month filled with music, dance, art, and more.

Over the years, the showcase has brought Maine artists and art admirers together.

This year, it continues the tradition of also celebrating the Bangor area and what it has to offer.

“I think that’s important to remember that Bangor and downtown Bangor is a pretty special place. We are a small community, robust, hardy and loud sometimes, but we can always feel connected, and well, every city has their issues. This is a safe, beautiful place to bring your family to recreate, to dine, to enjoy a cup of coffee, and to explore everything that we have to offer,” said Imke Jandreau, chair of the Beautification Committee for the Downtown Bangor Partnership.

For more information about Saturday’s Sidewalk Art Festival and Artober events, you can go to:

https://www.facebook.com/BangorARTober/

https://www.bangormaine.gov/artober

https://downtownbangor.com/

