Winthrop students witness Maine’s highest court in session

Winthrop students witness Maine’s highest court in session
Winthrop students witness Maine’s highest court in session(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s highest court heard arguments on the issue of the State’s ban on Sunday hunting.

The lawsuit was brought by Virginia and Joel Parker against the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

It seeks a judgment that the ban on Sunday hunting is a violation of the Maine constitution.

Much of the argument pertains to the language of the right-to-food constitutional amendment established in 2021.

While the Constitution declares Mainers have the right to grow, raise, harvest, produce and consume food of their choosing, an attorney representing the wildlife department argues it does not apply to hunting.

The plaintiffs argue the word harvest has more than one meaning.

“The right-to-food amendment by its plain language and as it was presented to and understood by the voters of Maine protects the right to hunt for food. The text of this amendment is not ambiguous. It used general language that is not meant to distinguish between different types of food or sources of food. The specific use of the term harvest, which is commonly used and understood, refers to hunting as well as the inclusion on poaching in the amendment’s text, are both consistent with the reading of the amendment that protects the right to hunt for food,” Plaintiff’s attorney Pamela Lee said.

“Because the verb harvest does not unambiguously cover hunting, we looked to the legislative history of the amendment whose drafter repeatedly assured fellow legislators and the voters of Maine that the amendment will not invalidate any hunting or fishing laws or regulations currently on the books. Moreover, when the legislature wants to enact laws that touch upon hunting, it knows how to do so as we have seen with the many bills each session that address hunting,” said defense attorney, Paul Suitter.

The justices will make a decision at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Searsport Fling into Fall
Searsport Fling into Fall returns Friday
Local realtors and contractors are coming together to honor nation's heroes by announcing a...
Veterans could win newly constructed home by entering essay contest
Millinocket Regional Hospital
Millinocket hospital schedules renovation after $3.5M federal grant
Holden Police Department
Holden PD spends time with community on National Coffee with a Cop Day