Warm and sunny today, rain for the weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slowly begin to slide to our east tonight into Thursday. For today we will see another warm day with plenty of sunshine. We’ll start off with some areas of fog that will burn off through the morning hours. After the fog burns off, we’ll be left with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures, while still warm, will not reach record level like yesterday. Expect highs to reach the mid to upper 70′s inland. An on shore breeze will keep temperatures cooler along the coast, expect highs to only top out in the low to mid 60′s. Quiet weather will continue tonight as the ridge of high pressure slides to our east. Expect low temperatures to remain well above average, only dropping into the mid to upper 50′s. On shore winds will push the marine air inland, allowing for some areas of fog as well as low laying stratus clouds to develop overnight.

Our beloved high pressure will be stationed east of the area on Thursday, making room for a trough digging into the Great Lakes region. With winds turning on shore, a marine layer will spread far inland helping to keep the region inundated with a mix of fog, and low laying stratus clouds. Low laying stratus clouds will blanket much of the region Thursday bringing us a mostly cloudy day, some peaks of sun are possible, and we’ll stay dry. Highs will reach the lower 70′s inland to low to mid 60′s along the coast.

With a trough digging into the Great Lakes, a surface low pressure system will pass to our northwest, pushing into Hudson Bay. However, the cold front associated with that low will begin to swing towards the Pine Tree State Friday. We may end up staying on the drier side for Friday, however, skies will be overcast and winds will be increasing out of the south/southeast with gusts between 20-25 mph possible. Highs will reach the upper 60′s and lower 70′s across the state.

This front will start to interact with what’s left of, now, tropical storm Phillippe. As Phillippe interacts with the front, it will transition into an extra-tropical cyclone. The surge of tropical moisture could lead to locally heavy rain across the state as well as the potential for gusty winds. The cold front will start to bring some shower activity across portions of western Maine early Saturday morning with the eastern half of the state staying on the drier side for the first half of Saturday. Then, rain will start to fill in from south to north Saturday afternoon, with the heaviest rain pushing in Saturday night. In terms of rainfall amounts, right now, it looks like a widespread 1-2″ is possible across the state, with heaviest amounts trending across the eastern half of the state. Winds out of the southeast could gust as high as 30-40 mph

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs reach the mid to upper 70′s inland to mid to upper 60′s along the coast.

TONIGHT: Areas of fog developing, lows drop into the mid to upper 50′s.

THURSDAY: Am fog, mostly cloudy skies. Highs reach the low to mid 70′s inland to 60′s along the coast. Winds S/SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast. Highs reach the upper 60′s to lower 70′s inland to lower 60′s along the coast. S/SE winds gusting between 20-25 mph.

SATURDAY: PM rain, heavy at times, highs reach the upper 60′s. breezy SSE winds gusting up 30-40 mph.

SUNDAY: AM rain tapering to showers. Highs reach the lower 60′s. Breezy E winds gusts up to 30 mph possible

