Veterans could win newly constructed home by entering essay contest

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Pretty soon, one lucky veteran will be walking through the door of a brand-new home in Bangor.

It’s part of a new development being built off Lancaster Avenue by Team Properties, LLC.

“Who wouldn’t want to live in the Maine woods as a veteran? We’ve got special financing we’ve arranged with local lenders, and we look forward to having as many veterans in here as we possibly can,” said Emily Ellis, owner of the Maine Woods Subdivision.

Ellis and her team of contractors, and the Maine Veterans Project are pitching in to make sure the home is completed in the next month.

To be eligible, veterans must write a 300–500-word essay describing why this home would be the right fit for them and their family.

“We ask that people go to Team Properties or the Maine Veterans Project to find that application,” explained Doc Goodwin, founder of the Maine Veterans Project. “It’s just a word essay. We want to hear from people and find out how this home would change their lives and try to find the best candidate that would just be life changing. “Maine Veterans Project has been involved with a lot of great things, giving away cars, putting heating fuel in tanks, but never in our eight years of existence have we ever been part of something so magnificent as giving away a home to a veteran.”

From now until November, it’s full steam ahead for all the contractors.

They say they’re happy to be able to provide a veteran, who might otherwise not be able to get into a house, a home of their own.

“They won’t be mowing their lawn. They will not be plowing their driveway. They can just feel free to enjoy the experience in our beautiful city of Bangor,” Ellis said.

The Maine Woods Subdivision consists of 30 duplexes, each with two 3-bedroom/2 bath townhouses.

There will be nine acres of open space which will allow contractors to put in a walking trail for the public.

“I just want Bangor to always be a place where working people can find a place to live and grow and keep people here who have the talents and enthusiasm that are going to make Bangor a better place for the next 20 to 30 years,” Ellis said.

The deadline to apply is October 20, 2023. The winning entry will be chosen by the end of the month.

A special key handover ceremony will take place on Veterans Day.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

Maine Woods Development is announcing a special giveaway on Veterans Day. (Maine Woods Development)

