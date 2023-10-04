Tyler Childers performing in Bangor this summer

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced the next show coming to Bangor in the summer of 2024.

Tyler Childers is bringing his Mule Pull ‘24 Tour to the venue on Friday, July 5, according to the announcement on Facebook.

His special guests are S.G. Goodman and Wayne Graham.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 13.

For more information, click here.

