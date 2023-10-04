‘Sold out our institution’: Pingree, Golden vote to vacate McCarthy as Speaker of House

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine Democrats Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden joined the vote to vacate Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

Pingree released the following statement on the vote:

“Unlike the Senate, our founders structured the House of Representatives to decide matters by a simple majority. But Kevin McCarthy was so desperate to grasp the gavel that he sold out our institution, allowing just one person to bring the People’s House to a grinding halt. Willfully upending our Democratic norms to seize power has turned this great populist chamber into a place where a single tyrant can rule. Despite this, my Democratic colleagues and I have tried to work across the aisle whenever possible – in fact 86% of the bills I have introduced in this Congress have Republican cosponsors – but when it comes to our Democracy we will not cave to extremists. As we have witnessed, House Republicans cannot govern this way and that’s why I joined the united Democratic caucus to support a motion to vacate the chair.”

This is the first time a speaker has been removed by a motion to vacate.

McCarthy’s chief rival, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, brought forward the “motion to vacate” drawing together more than a handful of conservative Republican critics of the speaker and many Democrats who say he is unworthy of leadership.

Gaetz and other hard line Republicans have accused McCarthy of relying on Democrats to pass legislations, such as the bill that stopped the government shutdown over the weekend.

Next steps are uncertain, but there is no obvious successor to lead the House Republican majority.

According to House rules, the speaker must give the clerk a confidential list of candidates to become a speaker pro-tempore. That person would then elect a new speaker. Nothing in the house can happen until a new speaker is elected.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.