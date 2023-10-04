Searsport Fling into Fall returns Friday

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - We’re officially in Spooky Season!

One coastal town in Maine is gearing up for its annual fall celebration.

Searsport is only a few days away from its annual Flinging into Fall Fest.

It kicks off Friday night and goes on until Saturday night, ending with a Country Dance.

The annual tradition is said to provide a little something for everyone, regardless if you’re from the town or visiting.

“It’s wonderful to see people in town. I’m always excited when people come to Searsport to enjoy our hospitality. It’s nice to see people enjoying us,” said Searsport Town Manager James Gillway.

Construction on Route 1 will be halted for the fest and will resume after it’s over.

