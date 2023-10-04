Searsport Fling into Fall returns Friday

Searsport Fling into Fall
Searsport Fling into Fall(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - We’re officially in Spooky Season!

One coastal town in Maine is gearing up for its annual fall celebration.

Searsport is only a few days away from its annual Flinging into Fall Fest.

It kicks off Friday night and goes on until Saturday night, ending with a Country Dance.

The annual tradition is said to provide a little something for everyone, regardless if you’re from the town or visiting.

“It’s wonderful to see people in town. I’m always excited when people come to Searsport to enjoy our hospitality. It’s nice to see people enjoying us,” said Searsport Town Manager James Gillway.

Construction on Route 1 will be halted for the fest and will resume after it’s over.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Winthrop students witness Maine’s highest court in session
Winthrop students witness Maine’s highest court in session
Local realtors and contractors are coming together to honor nation's heroes by announcing a...
Veterans could win newly constructed home by entering essay contest
Millinocket Regional Hospital
Millinocket hospital schedules renovation after $3.5M federal grant
Holden Police Department
Holden PD spends time with community on National Coffee with a Cop Day