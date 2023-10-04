Missing Gorham woman dies in crash with tractor-trailer on Maine Turnpike

Jean Robinson
Jean Robinson(Maine State Police)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - A woman who was reported missing died in a crash on the Maine Turnpike early Wednesday morning.

Officials say the Maine State Police notified Gorham police that 78-year-old Jean Robinson died in a crash around 2:50 a.m.

Troopers say Robinson was pulled over just before the southbound departure ramp at Mile Marker 80 in Lewiston before the crash.

According to officials, Robinson turned into the lane of travel as a tractor-trailer was passing, causing it to hit the side of her sedan.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robinson was reported missing the day prior. She had last been heard from at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, and was not found at her home on County Road.

She was supposed to be driving to Southwest Harbor, but never arrived.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Fairfield Train Derailment
Crossing closed for repairs after train derailment in Maine
The Maine Department of Environmental Protection’s hazardous materials responded to the...
Latex paint spill reported at GAC Chemical Corporation
High pressure will slowly begin to slide to our east tonight into Thursday. For today we will...
Warm and sunny today, rain for the weekend
Those who are infected can spread the virus for about two weeks before symptoms and one week...
Maine CDC warns of potential Hepatitis A exposure at Lewiston restaurant