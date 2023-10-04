Maine’s highest court presides on an appeal of former lawyer convicted of theft

WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s highest court was in session at Winthrop High School this morning.

The justices heard oral arguments on three cases, including an appeal from a former Newport lawyer convicted of stealing from a former client.

Dale Thistle of Quebec City was found guilty of theft by misappropriation for pocketing about $290,000 from a settlement he negotiated.

Thistle’s defense attorney, Rory McNamara, argues the state brought the prosecution too late.

He says it needed to happen within six years to preserve trial evidence.

He also argued jury instructions were incorrect.

According to the state’s prosecutor, Charles Boyle, the crime happened in 2012, and Thistle was charged in 2019.

Boyle says due to various reasons, including COVID, the case was tried in 2022 and everything was done correctly.

“There are real concerns about not having the evidence that you need or the witnesses that you need to prove your innocence, and that’s one of the things that happened here. One of the key witnesses, potentially a key witness had passed away, so the defense wasn’t able to call on that evidence and to have that at trial would have been something that would have exonerated him,” McNamara said.

“The State contends that the trial court did everything correctly. We did not make any errors, and the state put on sufficient evidence to secure the conviction that it did so convict. We are hoping that we can resolve this and get a decision quickly so that our victims can move on,” Boyle said.

The justices will make their decision on the appeal at a later date.

Thistle was sentenced to two years behind bars.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.