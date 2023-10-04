Maine CDC warns of potential Hepatitis A exposure at Lewiston restaurant

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning patrons they may have been exposed to Hepatitis A at a Lewiston restaurant.

A Lewiston food service employee at Marco’s Italian Restaurant worked during their infectious period on the following dates: Sept. 11, 13, 15-16, 18, 20-22, 25, and 27-28.

Officials say those who may have eaten food or got drinks at Marco’s may be at risk for the contagious liver disease.

Those who are infected can spread the virus for about two weeks before symptoms and one week after.

Hepatitis A can be prevented with a vaccine. Those who may have been exposed can avoid getting sick if they are vaccinated within 14 days of exposure.

Symptoms can appear anywhere between 15 and 50 days after exposure.

Those symptoms include:

feeling tired

low or no appetite

stomach pain

nausea

diarrhea

dark-colored urine

jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

fever

joint pain

If you experience any of those symptoms after being potentially exposed, you are asked to seek medical attention. Health experts advise anyone with leftovers during that time period to throw them away.

A co-owner for the restaurant Duane Arnold, clarified in a written statement that the employee who was the source of the exposure worked fewer than ten hours a week. “Despite this isolated case,” he wrote, “the State CDC has determined there is no direct risk to our patrons or staff and we are open.”

“We are committed to transparency and will continue to work with the State CDC to ensure the continued safety of our patrons and employees.”

“We are fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness, safety and great food.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.