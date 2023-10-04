Latex paint spill reported at GAC Chemical Corporation

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - About 1,000 gallons of white latex paint spilled from a tank onto the floor of a building at the GAC Chemical Corporation in Searsport.

It reportedly happened on September 22th.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection’s hazardous materials responded to the reported chemical spill.

The Maine DEP says about three gallons of the paint escaped through cracks and into a drainage ditch.

GAC then set up pumps in that ditch to collect the mixture.

The company is reportedly continuing to monitor the ditch for any additional leaked paint.

Results from the DEP’s investigation are expected by the end of this week.

