Husson football scores 75 points in win over Dean College

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Eagles racked up 75 points in a decisive win over the Dean College Bulldogs.

Eagles defeated the Bulldogs, 75-17, on Friday (WABI)

Husson led 27-7 after the first quarter and never looked back.

“It really helps when we hit that first play, because it’s that first impression like Coach likes to say. We do something great, like a great return, and it boosts up the offense, defense, and the special teams,” said Cullen Casey, junior tight end.

Several Eagles across the depth chart got to contribute.

“We had 10 different guys catch the football on Friday night, six different guys rush the football, three quarterbacks play, and two threw the ball. It really was a total team effort. It was great to see a lot of the different guys play,” said Nat Clark, head coach.

The win was the perfect tune-up to the Commonwealth Coast Conference schedule the rest of the way.

“It’s great having that confidence and those wins behind our back, knowing what we can do, and that we can even get better for the conference games,” said Casey.

“We talk about playing championship games each weekend. Here on in, it’s a championship weekend,” said Clark.

Curry College is coming to Bangor for the Eagles’ next game next Saturday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.