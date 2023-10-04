Holden PD spends time with community on National Coffee with a Cop Day

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Every year, police departments all over the country recognize National Coffee with a Cop Day on the first Wednesday of October.

It’s a day where locals can meet the men and women who serve and protect their communities.

Holden Police spent time together at G&M Family Market and Dunkin Donuts.

Starting at 7 a.m., residents could quickly visit to pick up their lunch for the day or a cup of coffee.

Either way, they were greeted by officers.

Although it’s a time people can deepen connections they have with law enforcement, it’s also an opportunity to share any concerns.

One Holden town councilor says she and her community are lucky to have the crew that they have.

“I think we have one of the most special departments anywhere,” said Ellen Campbell. “I think it’s important that our citizenry understands just how special they are, and that they’re always there to help. They’re not just around to nag the bad guys or to keep us safe, they’re here to help and give us whatever we need, and they’re so friendly, they’re always there.”

TV5 had some fun questions for the police chief, lieutenant, and patrol officer.

Chief Benjamin is a Patriots fan, and he’s hurting a little after Sunday’s 38-3 loss.

His favorite food is salmon and rice with veggies.

Get this! Lieutenant Whitehouse was a Patriots fan.

He said after the matchup against the Cowboys, he couldn’t take much more, so he’s hopping on the Kansas City Chiefs’ bandwagon.

Officer McCue grew up a Chicago Bulls fan and his favorite homemade meal is chicken fajitas.

