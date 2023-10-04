Hampden Preschooler Released from Hospital

Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) -The child that was seriously injured Monday September 25 after falling into a pool was released from the hospital on Thursday September 28 and is currently at home with his family in Hampden.

He is recovering well and continuities to show no apparent deficits from his injuries .

He is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries.

The incident still remains under investigation by the Hampden police department.

