Fall foliage draws travelers to Baxter State Park

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - The entire Eastern US will experience Fall colors, though Baxter State Park will be among one of the first places to reach peak colors.

“We’re seeing a lot of people coming into the park. A lot want to go up our mountains right now because of the good weather, and the fall foliage. They’re definitely getting a treat this week.” stated Kevin Adam, Baxter State Park’s Park Director

With bright reds and crisp yellows on many of the trees, people are out and about taking in the scenery.

“Me and my wife We love coming up here during the Spring and Falls, so we can just hop in the truck and go drive around and start hitting the fire roads and the logging roads and just seeing nature in general.” stated Shawn Kelley, who drove up from Connecticut

Some have driven from nearby, or across New England, but others have walked from further.

“Finishing up the AT through hike. I started back on March 21st in Springer Mountain, Georgia. I’m from Kingsport, Tennessee.” said Sean King, who planned to finish his trek earlier in the year.

Whether seeing the foliage was planned or unplanned, park staff is ready for one last uptick before they close the park for Winter, after October 22nd, a season that also arrives early in the park.

“To go for a ride and see it on the side of the road is one thing, but when you’re sitting back and looking at everything in awe, especially the mountain, you get a great great view of all the colors.” stated Donald Bolduc, an Appalachian Trail Ranger in Baxter State Park.

“We’re definitely getting close to peak and I would encourage people to get out and enjoy the good weather.” said Adam.

