Darlings Host Touch a Truck Event

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -Darlings was packed Tuesday October 3, with families, friends, food and lots of fire trucks.

Darlings Insurance Agency hosted its annual touch a truck event Tuesday.

The completely free event had hot dogs, ice cream, raffle prizes, and plenty of fun.

Every year local fire stations come to give kids an inside look to their trucks.

While the event brings lots of joy to the community Darlings hopes it has a greater impact on the children.

Brandy Ellis said “Its an opportunity to bring awareness sometimes you know the kids can be a little nervous about the situation if they had a fire.

It’s an opportunity to for them to see the truck, see the gear, talk to the firemen and really know what to expect in the event of a fire.

This year we moved to to October to coincide with fire safety week and also a time when the kids are back to school.

It just kind of gives them an after school activity for the evening”.

Hundreds of community members attend each year.

