Crossing closed for repairs after train derailment in Maine

By WMTW
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - A train derailed on Tuesday, closing a crossing in Fairfield. Images from the Fairfield Police Department show the train off the tracks at Western Crossing.

Officials say the train has since been removed but the crossing is still closed Wednesday morning.

Both the road and the rails will need to be repaired before that closure will be lifted.

Authorities are asking those in the area to plan their commute accordingly.

