Areas Of Dense Fog Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another gorgeous October day with lots of sunshine and above seasonable highs. The high that brought us this nice day will now begin to move to our east and will allow more clouds to move into the region for the coming days. The rest of tonight will have areas of dense fog as a marine layer that has been sitting off the coast all day long will spread inland overnight. Visibility at times could be reduced to less than a quarter of a mile. I would not be shocked if a Dense Fog Advisory was issued for a good portion of the region. Lows will be in the 50s.

The fog will be slow to retreat offshore on Thursday. By late morning most inland communities will be out of the fog, but it will remain along the coast. Inland areas should expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. More clouds & fog along the coast will keep highs cooler and mostly in the 60s. That marine layer is once again expected to spread onshore Thursday night into Friday morning. Areas of dense fog should be expected.

Fog will remain for the first part of Friday. Expect lots of clouds with highs mostly in the 60s. A slight east/southeast wind with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

We will be watching a low-pressure system with a cold front approaching from the west for this weekend. This low will also join forces with what is currently Tropical Storm Philippe which has now begun its northerly trek. The latest track of Philippe does put Maine for now the second time in a few months within the cone of uncertainty. I do expect impacts from Philippe which will include gusty winds, heavy rainfall & maritime impacts, but they will not be as extreme as what we had for Lee.

Another tropical system will bring impacts to Maine Saturday night into Sunday morning. (wabi)

Showers will begin Saturday afternoon and will increase in areal coverage and intensity into the evening. As it stands right now, the heaviest rainfall is expected Saturday night into early Sunday with the rain become showers and tapering off late Sunday morning. Rainfall totals will average around 1-3″. There will be some locations where 4-5″ of rain will be possible. Some flooding is likely.

As for winds, they will begin to increase Saturday afternoon with peak gusts up to 30 mph. These will increase and will be at their strongest Saturday night into the first half of Sunday. ESE gusts for inland communities will range from 20-40 mph. Along the coast & Downeast is where I expect the strongest gusts ranging from 40-60 mph.

I do expect some maritime impacts including wave heights up to 10′ along with some spashover and flooding along the coast.

Temperatures through the weekend will be dropping. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low to mid 60s. Sunday will have highs in the 50s and low 60s.

A cool but drier start to next week with highs in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with areas of dense fog. Lows in the 50s. Southerly wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Dense fog in the morning. Mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the 60s and low 70s. Southerly wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with highs mostly in the 60s. Breezy ESE wind gusting up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain later in the day. Heaviest rain expected overnight. Highs in the 60s. Winds will increase overnight.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s and low 60s. Breezy westerly wind.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

