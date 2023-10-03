Warm Again Tomorrow, No Records Though

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Record breaking highs have been observed for quite a few locations around the region this afternoon as many saw some of our warmest highs since early September. It will be a mild night with lows that are forecast to drop into the 50s. Skies will be mostly clear, but there is the potential for some additional cloud cover over far northern Maine thanks to a cold front. Areas of patchy fog will also be possible.

High pressure will continue to remain in control through Thursday when it will begin to slide to our east. Wednesday will have some patchy fog in the morning with the rest of the day expected to have mostly sunny skies. Highs will not be as warm as today, but most inland communities will hit the 70s. 60s expected along the coast thanks to a sea breeze. Widespread dense fog will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The fog will be slow to burn off on Thursday and once it does, the rest of the day will have partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will hit the upper 60s and low 70s. More fog will once again be possible Thursday night into Friday morning.

By Friday, a low-pressure system will approach from the west bringing mostly cloudy to overcast skies to the region. Highs will hit the 60s with a few low 70s possible. Winds will also increase out of the south with gusts up to 20-25 mph. Leaning towards Friday, remaining dry.

As this low moves closer to the region, it will absorb some tropical moisture associated with what is currently Tropical Storm Philippe. Philippe is currently sitting just north of Puerto Rico and will begin its northerly track over the next several days. It will weaken into a subtropical system the Sunday but will supply plenty of moisture to the region.

Showers will begin Saturday afternoon and will increase in areal coverage and intensity into the evening. As it stands right now, the heaviest rainfall is expected Saturday night into early Sunday with the rain become showers and tapering off late Sunday morning. Rainfall totals will average around 1-2″.

Temperatures through the weekend will be dropping. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low to mid 60s. Expect a SSE wind to gust up to 30 mph. Sunday will have highs in the 50s and low 60s with a SSW wind gusting to 20-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with some patchy fog. Lows in the 50s. Light & variable wind.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and mid 70s. Southerly wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Dense fog in the morning. Mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs mostly in the 60s. Breezy southerly wind.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain later in the day. Highs in the 60s, breezy SSE wind.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s and low 60s. Breezy westerly wind.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.