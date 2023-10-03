Update: Authorities make arrests after Milford incident
MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - Authorities have released more information about an incident in Milford on Monday, Oct. 2.
They say it was a failed drug transaction involving firearms at a home on Bradley Road.
Authorities say they have been investigating suspected drug activity at that home for months.
45-year-old Ernest Newson of New York is charged with robbery with a firearm, aggravated drug trafficking, and violations of conditions of release.
35-year-old Brian Corvino of Milford is charged with robbery with a firearm.
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said MDEA investigators, along with deputies from the sheriff’s office, found out a person who was believed to be at the home to buy drugs was being held and robbed at gunpoint by Newson and Corvino.
During a search of the home after their arrests, authorities say they found a handgun and a BB gun pistol that closely resembled a semi-automatic handgun.
We’re told a third person suffered a medical event and had to be taken to the hospital.
Authorities say a fourth person was potentially barricaded inside but eventually surrendered.
The Sheriff’s Office says more arrests are likely.
